A MAN was left with a fractured eye socket following a violent attack outside a takeaway in Clacton.

Police were called to the scene near Quality Diner, in Rosemary Road, at around 12.20am on Saturday, August 24.

Detectives, who are appealing for witnesses, have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following the assault.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man was attacked while walking with his friends near to Quality Diner.

"The victim sustained a fractured eye bone as a result of the attack.

"Three people were seen running away from the scene following the assault, two down Colne Road and the other towards High Street.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID."

One reveller, who asked not to be named, said: "It was a particularly quiet night in Clacton as it had been raining and a little windy earlier in the evening.

"I'd been drinking in Tom Peppers and the Moon and Star Fish pub, but both were relatively quiet and there were no signs of trouble.

"We got food from Favourite Chicken, which is just across the road from Quality Diner, less than an hour before this happened - there was hardly anyone in the road.

"It's scary that such a violent attack can happen when it's so quiet."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said it was not called to the aid of the man.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said: "There have been more police on the streets of Clacton this summer and we haven't had much trouble associated with the nighttime economy.

"But it's horrible to hear about such a violent attack in the town centre.

"I hope the victim makes a quick recovery and that the suspects can be identified quickly."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call detectives at Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/135573 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.