CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called on residents not to “talk down” Jaywick after it was labelled as the country’s most deprived area for the third time running.

Last month the village’s Brooklands estate topped the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s list of the most rundown small areas in the UK.

Mr Watling said that despite the designation, he is optimistic about the future of Jaywick.

He has now met with members of the Jaywick Sands Revival group to discuss what more can be done.

The not-for-profit company, formed by residents earlier this year, aims to give all those who live in the area a voice in its regeneration.

For £1, residents can buy shares in the company, giving them the right to vote for initiatives and projects.

Residents are also able to put forward and vote on their own ideas for how to improve the area.

Those running this company hope to develop a sustainable community and have opened a community hub to help nurture crafts and skills.

The long-term goal is to improve employment and housing prospects for Jaywick.

Mr Watling said: “I was disappointed that Jaywick has, once again, been labelled as the most deprived ward in the country.

“But I know, as a former councillor, that Tendring Council has been focussing on the area for years, and there has been significant investment in infrastructure.

“However, the area continues to score poorly on many of the other individual domains of deprivation, so there is more to do, and we need to engage with and better support the population there – that is what I will continue to do, and that is why this meeting was so important.

“As always, I could not be any more enthusiastic and optimistic about Jaywick and its future.

“So, let’s not talk it down, or just see it as the sum of its faults. There is so much there that is positive.

“It is an area of truly outstanding natural beauty, and the people there have a lot to offer - not least because of their strong sense of community.

“I truly want to see the area thrive and I am looking forward to hosting the first Jaywick Clean Up to do my part to help residents, and I am pleased that Tendring Council is so keen to support those efforts.”

Mr Watling was also joined by Tim Clarke, head of housing and environmental health at Tendring Council, and Jaywick Community Warden Jamie Timms to discuss what more could be done to help residents.

Mr Watling said the group identified a number of areas for improvement and he proposed a Jaywick Clean Up day to remove rubbish from the streets.