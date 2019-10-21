A NINE-YEAR-OLD is selling poppies knitted by his nan in memory of his great-grandad, who died in a prisoner of war camp during the Second World War.

Sergeant Alfred William Scowen, who is originally from Clacton, volunteered as part of Clacton’s Own, a group of volunteers from the area.

He was captured in by the Japanese in Java, Indonesia, in 1942, while he was bravely fighting for his country, and remained in a prisoner of war camp until 1945, when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

Although the cause of his death is uncertain, it is thought he was one of the many who died when the bomb was dropped, leaving behind his wife Ruth and two sons, David and Robert.

He died just days before the end of the Second World War.

After hearing the heroic tales of his great-grandad, Louis Hull, of Langdon Hills, wanted to share his story.

His mum, Lisa Hull, was extremely proud to hear about Louis’s plan. The 51-year-old, from Langdon Hills, said: “My mum Sandra knits poppies for the community centre near us. Louis had seen her make them, so that’s where the idea originated from. He went and asked the headteacher, who was more than happy for him to do it.

“He has grown up with my dad telling him the story and so he wanted to do this for his great-grandad, I’m so proud.

“It’s something that we talk about every year around Remembrance Day, which is being carried down the generations.”

Mr Scowen, who died aged 36, is buried in the Yokohama War Cemetery.

Louis will be selling about 150 of the hand-made Peabody poppies at Great Berry Primary School, for £1 each, in his memory.

All donations will go to the Royal British Legion. Lisa continued: “From the week beginning November 4, Louis will be taking donations for this fantastic charity.

“We’d like to say thank you in advance for your kind contribution to such a fantastic cause which is close to our hearts.”