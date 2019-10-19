FRUIT fans turned out in their hundreds last weekend for an annual fundraiser in Frinton, despite drizzly weather.

The Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust held its annual Apple Day last Saturday at the Railway Cottage Garden with the hope of raising £2,000 to cover the organisation’s running costs.

Braving the elements, more than 300 local residents and guests turned out in support of the charity and to shop the variety of fruit stalls and horticultural produce on offer.

Visitors were even treated to entertainment from trumpet-playing maestro Dave Smith and trust members served apples.

Frinton In Bloom’s David Foster said: “It was surprising the number of people who came out, so we are hoping the support has helped them reach the target.

“A lot of these fares are dependant on weather, but the heritage has a lot of following and local support, so it was very successful.

“Hopefully they can continue to do the good work they have been doing.”