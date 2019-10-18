A CARE home resident was “spoilt rotten” as she commemorated an impressive milestone with a glass of champagne, a tasty cake and an excitable group of playful tots.

Mrs Peggy Griffiths, a resident at The Corner House in Wash Lane, Clacton, marked her 100th birthday last week with a party to celebrate her staggering life.

The veteran, who served in the army during World War 2, was joined by family members and adorably terrific toddlers from the Mini Monkeys baby group.

In between playing games, the tiny visitors showered the playful pensioner with cuddles and gifts, including a box of Milk Tray chocolates and a pretty plant.

Peggy was also presented with a tasty birthday cake from Asda’s community champion Amy Openshaw and posed in front of number balloons with her friends.

Mrs Griffiths said: “It was a very nice day and I was spoilt rotten - I had an absolutely wonderful time and the children were great.

“Everyone looked after me and was kind and helpful - it was a very nice birthday.

“At 100, I am still just jogging along all the same.”

Having lived through the golden generations of music, Mrs Griffiths - who has one daughter, three grandsons and seven great-grandchildren - says she “doesn’t think much of modern music”.

She does, however, enjoy the choir and is always keen to join in when it visits the care home, even if her “singing voice is very bad”.

But for all the enjoyment she gets out of live performances, the secret to a long life, she suggests, could have something to do with family and her favourite bottle of bubbly.

She said: “I was married for a very long time, but my husband sadly died.

“But I have a wonderful family and they do look after me very well, so I guess that is all I can really wish for.

“They all come to see me, and they are very good, and I am very lucky – I am as happy as I can be.

“I don’t know what the secret long-life is, but I do rather like a glass of champagne.”