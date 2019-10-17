LIFEBOAT crews rushed to a stranded rowing boat attempting to cross the North Sea after it got into difficulty during deteriorating weather conditions.

The Walton and Frinton RNLI launched an all-weather lifeboat at 8pm on Tuesday evening after the Dover Coastguard requested assistance.

An ocean row boat, which had five people on board, had been trying to travel from London to the Netherlands when it failed to join-up with its escort vessel.

Unable to communicate or locate each other, the small craft started to lose its way and worsening weather changes were making the situation even more troubling.

The crew tasked with manning the RNLI’s Irene Muriel Rees lifeboat was quickly deployed to help the rowers due to their close proximity to a congested shipping area.

The drifters were discovered 12-miles east of Walton Pier before being towed towards Harwich.

Eventually, along with the assistance of the Holbrook Coastguard Team, both the row boat and support vessel were moored at Shotley Marina at about midnight.

Welfare checks were performed on each of those on board the boat, safety advice was issued, and warm showers were provided.

After the six-hour-long rescue, the Walton and Frinton lifeboat volunteers finally returned and docked at Walton Pier shortly before 2am.

The row boat and its crew will now remain at Shotley Marina until weather conditions improve before embarking across the North Sea.

A spokesman for the Frinton and Walton Lifeboat said: “A Walton and Frinton all-weather lifeboat was launched on Tuesday 8 October to assist a rowing boat in difficulty.

“With weather conditions deteriorating and given the location close to busy shipping area Dover Coastguard requested that the RNLI volunteers offer assistance.

“After locating the rowing boat approximately 12 miles east of Walton Pier the lifeboat took them in tow towards Harwich.

“The lifeboat returned to its berth at Walton Pier shortly before 2am on Wednesday 9 October with the volunteers hoping for some sleep before starting their 'day jobs' that morning.”