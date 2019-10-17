A MUM who launched a knife crime charity following the murder of her son has been left “heartbroken” as the charity could be closed.

Caroline Shearer set up Only Cowards Carry after her son, Jay Whiston, was stabbed to death outside a house party in Colchester in 2012.

The death of the popular Tendring Technology College student, 17, from Clacton, shocked the community and saw hundreds of pupils join the campaign to call for tougher action on knife crime.

The charity, based in Jackson Road, Clacton, launched an education programme and has worked with Essex Police on a knife amnesty bin campaign, which has seen thousands of knives taken off the streets.

But Mrs Shearer, who moved out of Essex earlier this year, said she is “heartbroken” as the charity has been forced to close due to her “stupid management decisions” and “allowing others to take the reins” as well as “funding” issues.

“I am at my lowest ever since my Jay was murdered,” she said.

“Every day from the date of setting up Only Cowards Carry, I have worked and worked to try to save our youngsters from knives.

“I’m lost - I have nothing to get up for.

“But I want to take this chance to thank everyone that supported Only Cowards Carry and myself. I’m so sorry I let you all down.”

Mrs Shearer thanked Essex Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner and the High Sheriff of Essex for their support. The charity has received cash from the commissioner for a number of initiatives.

The charity’s latest financial statement for the year ending September 2018, show it raised £85,113 while it spent just £60,103 – with a surplus of £31,591 being carried over to 2018/9.

Paul Dewing, one of the charity’s trustees, said the board of trustees – which is not involved in the day-to-day running of the charity - was informed about Mrs Shearer’s resignation yesterday.

“We are still trying to find out what is happening and how it is going to be closed down,” he said.

“I understand Caroline has walked away and washed her hands of it.

“As a board, we will now decide what is going to happen.”

He said the board will make a full statement on the future of the charity in the coming days.

Mrs Shearer declined to comment further.