A TERMINALLY-ill woman who has been living in a rat-infested home with “appalling conditions” says she has no choice but to move out.

Joanne Smallman, 47, who is suffering with incurable cancer, currently lives in Humber Avenue in Jaywick with her husband, Daniel, 36, who acts as her full-time carer.

Last year, the pair were forced to temporarily live in a tent on a beach after their property became overrun with black rats and Mr Smallman got an infection.

According to Mrs Smallman, who has learning disabilities, the home is unsafe and uninhabitable and a pest control company has tried to poison the long-tailed lodgers.

Mrs Smallman, however, actually believes the rats are now getting bigger, so the couple are in the process of moving to Norfolk to escape the plague of rodents.

Their home is also currently filled with cardboard boxes, which they are using to pack away their belongings which has not helped to resolve the infestation.

Mrs Smallman said: “We are seeing and hearing the rats every day and we see them running across the room. It is not fit for humans and it is appalling conditions.

“There was a rat poking through our circuit board and one even crawled up on to my husband’s pillow and he got an infection.

“Last night I saw a massive black one which I think was pregnant. We have been told they might be sewer rats.

“I am petrified because the rats are getting behind the boxes so when they finally get moved, I will be screaming the house down.

“We are having to move out because things are that bad which I find upsetting because I am going to miss Jaywick.”

Tendring Council and the owner of the property say they have both frequently attempted to work and build a relationship with the tenants in order to improve the situation.

They said any offers of help, however, haven’t been accepted.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “The authority was aware of the residents’ situation, and along with the landlord and social care partners had been trying to engage with the tenants to resolve their problems.

“We have been forced to withdraw services due to a lack of engagement and threats made to council staff.”