A REPORT has revealed more than a third of cancer patients in north east Essex had to wait at least two months after a referral before receiving treatment.

Figures published by NHS England show only 63 per cent of North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group patients started cancer treatment within two months after receiving an urgent referral from their GP.

The revelation means the rate at which cancer sufferers started medical care was actually 25 per cent below the NHS’s target of 85 per cent and 12 per cent worse than last August’s figures.

The number of patients being given their first consultant appointment within the two weeks following an urgent referral was also under target.

The NHS’s benchmark is 93 per cent but in north Essex, only 65 per cent had their first appointment in the time scale, a record low for the trust.

Cancer Research UK has lambasted the potentially life-limiting figures but acknowledged that NHS staff are struggling to cope with the rising volume of patients.

Matt Case, Cancer Research UK’s policy manager, said: “Too many patients are waiting too long after an urgent GP referral to get a diagnosis and start treatment.

“Diagnosing more cancers at an early stage is impossible without more people being referred for tests.

“Despite NHS staff working harder than ever, there just aren’t enough people to deliver the number of tests needed.”

North East Essex CCG said is was trying to combat waiting times and is now working closely with the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust to improve performance.

The trust has hired nine new members of staff and an event with clinicians will take place this month to discus how patients can be diagnosed faster.

A spokesman for the CCG said: “We understand waiting for a diagnosis is an anxious time and improving cancer waiting time targets for our patients is an extremely high priority for both the CCG and the trust.

“We know access to diagnostics can delay the diagnosis. For this reason, we are holding an event with clinicians aimed at improving our pathways for patients.

“We have also supported the trust to offer a mobile CT scanner to help with capacity, which will be available from next month.”