A VULNERABLE man who was recently discharged from a mental health unit says he is now homeless after being given just three days to vacate temporary housing.

Karl Champ, 36, was living in emergency accommodation in Beach Road, Clacton, after spending nearly a month at the Lakes Mental Health Hospital in Colchester.

He was admitted to the unit in August after trying to commit suicide and was diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder.

After being discharged last month, Mr Champ was given temporary accommodation while his homelessness application was reviewed.

However, Tendring Council informed Mr Champ on Thursday afternoon he did not have a priority need for housing and gave him until Monday to leave the property.

Despite being told just three days prior to his eviction, he was given 21 days to lodge an appeal against the decision, which he did, unsuccessfully.

He is now sleeping rough and using the town’s Trinity Church in order to get food until he can afford to travel to the night shelter in Colchester.

Mr Champ said: “The system is back to front. They gave me 21 days to appeal the decision but only three days to get out.

“I still see my mental health specialist every Tuesday but the council thinks I don’t have a priority need anymore.”

“Just because they can’t see my problem it doesn’t mean it is not there – I am still fighting my demons every day.

“They are sticking two fingers up at me and they are not helping people with mental health illnesses.”

Mr Champ, who has a history of drinking and using drugs, says he has battled mental health issues for years.

Prior to being made homeless, he says he had started to approach his life more positively after gaining a fresh perspective during his time at the Lakes. But he worries

the situation he now finds himself in could cause him to relapse.

He said: “Being at The Lakes opened my eyes and made me realise my life isn’t that bad.

“I have split personality, depression and anxiety, but I am not ashamed of my mental health.

“I am trying to succeed in life now, I had just got my forklift licence, I was volunteering and wanted to help the community more.

“But maybe if I had of sat by myself not doing anything, Tendring Council might have helped me – it is like they don’t want me to succeed.”

Tendring Council said it would not be appropriate to comment on the details of this case.

A spokesman said, however, Mr Champ had been given appropriate housing support and advice.