POLICE have renewed their appear to find a Canvey man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Kevin Griffiths, 68, was last seen at 1.25pm on Wednesday September 18 and now believe that he’s been in the Clacton area since.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Kevin's welfare.

"He is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, stocky, with very long grey hair in a ponytail and a full beard.

"When he was last seen he was wearing a brown checkered cap, a baggy blue shirt, cream trousers and he had a walking stick.

"Officers have exhausted all lines of enquiry available to them which is why asking for your help to find Kevin and bring him home safely."

Call 101 quoting incident 802 of September 18.