THERE is a risk of flooding after the Met Office have warned heavy rain is set to hit the country.

Forecasters warned that more than two inches of rain could fall within 12 hours tomorrow, on Monday in some parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Essex from midday tomorrow.

The wet weather is set to move northwards across much of England, with the heaviest rain forecast for Monday afternoon and evening.

While up to 25mm is likely to fall ‘quite widely’, some areas could see up to 60mm -2.3 inches- according to the Met Office.

Forecasters predict that heavy rainfall will hit western parts of the county, including Dagenham, Harlow, Romford and parts of Brentwood.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, but the situation is uncertain, such that the likelihood of this across any given county is small.

“We have not got any weather warnings out today, but the rain could cause [road] surface spray, so that could lead to some difficult driving conditions."

South-east England is forecast to see the warmest temperatures at 18C, while the north of England will see the coolest temperatures - between 11C and 12C.

Despite more wet weather on Monday, Met Office meteorologist, Mark Wilson said there is an improving picture for Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 16C.