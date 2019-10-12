DRIVERS have been warned to avoid a number of roads in Clacton town centre due to oil spillages.
Old Road has been closed from the B1442, Thorpe Road, to the A133, London Road, due to the issue.
A number of other roads are also thought to be affected and drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.
Tendring Council is understood to have been made aware.
Old Road closed due to oil spillage from B1442 Thorpe Road to A133 London Road.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 12, 2019
Police have reported that a number of roads have been affected through Clacton-on-sea by an oil spillage. They are recommending that local drivers avoid the area whilst they await for clean-up pic.twitter.com/iKzQnkxD9Q