DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses after an assault which left a man with a fractured eye socket.

Officers have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to after the assault, which took place close to the junction of Rosemary Road and Colne Road, Clacton, at around 12.20am on Saturday, August 24.

The victim was walking with his friends near to Quality Diner when the assault took place.

He sustained a fractured eye bone as a result of the attack.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Three people were seen running away from the scene following the assault, two down Colne Road and the other towards High Street.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/135573 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."