schools and colleges in Frinton, Walton and Kirby have seen real-term funding fall by millions of pounds in the past four years, it has been revealed.

The School Cuts campaign, which is backed by the National Education Union, claims that between 2015 and 2019 per pupil funding has reduced at Tendring Technology College, Frinton Primary School, Hamford Primary Academy, Walton Primary School and Kirby Primary Academy by more than £2 million.

Tendring Technology College fared the worst, losing out on £1.4 million, which could have been used to purchase supplies, employ more teachers or fund school trips for its pupils.

Campaigners say spending on the college’s 1,803 pupils is £236 per youngsters lower than it should be. The budgets of the area’s primary schools and academies were not as heavily hit as the college, but they still found themselves more than £166,000 below target.

This means that each student at Frinton Primary School,

Hamford Primary Academy, Walton Primary School and Kirby Primary Academy lost out on £200 of funding. Former school governor and Frinton councillor Terry Allen lambasted cuts to funding.

Mr Allen said: “All cuts to funding in schools is shocking and I am against all cuts.

“These kids are the future and we can’t scrimp on their education.

“Schools like Tendring Technology College cannot afford to lose in excess of £1 million over a few years - it’s a big school

with lots of pupils and it is well liked.

“It has dedicated staff and the thought of them losing that kind of money is incredible – but it still turns out the good results and that is in spite of government funding.

“If we are going to be a success after Brexit then it is the children who are going to produce that success and we must give them all the tools they need.”

The campaign group claims the cuts are mirrored across Essex, with 470 of the county’s 514 schools missing out on a whopping £134.4 million.

In addition to the dwindling funds affecting schools in Frinton, Walton and Kirby, the size of classes also continues to grow.

Nick Turner, Conservative councillor for the Frinton Ward, isn’t shocked by the cuts, but believes a lack of funding shouldn’t be used to excuse for poor educational performance.

Mr Turner said: “I am not surprised to be fair and it is appalling.

“But I do not accept that cuts to funding results in children not being able to read or write - children in developing countries can read and write just fine.

“It is the actual processes that really need to be looked at.”