A garden centre has outdone itself this year with some stunning Christmas displays.

Perrywood Garden Centre in Tiptree has set up a number of different themed displays including a nautical theme, Cotswold village theme, a gorgeous peacock blue theme and a fairytale pink theme.

Christmas trees and an array of twinkly lights and tree decorations are also available.

The nautical display even includes a 'lifesize' wooden boat.

These photos were taken by Gapp Photos Ltd.