POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing 84-year-old resident from Walton-on-The-Naze.

Shirley Tatham was last seen in the Cedar Close area at around 1pm this afternoon.

The elderly lady is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, with grey/white hair.

She was last spotted wearing dark blue trousers and a silver-coloured cardigan.

Essex Police want to find Shirley to ensure she is okay and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know where she is to contact them.

If you’ve seen her or have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 688 of 10 October.