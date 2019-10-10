A MAN had to be taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after being assaulted in Clacton.

Essex Police rushed to St Osyth Road just after 1pm following reports that a man in his 20s had been assaulted.

One ambulance and paramedics also attended the scene just under an hour later to assist the patient.

He was then transported to Clacton and District Hospital for further treatment.

Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called shortly after 1pm with a report a man in his 20s had been assaulted in St Osyth Road, Clacton.

“If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 493 of 9 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”