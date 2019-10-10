A RESIDENT was pronounced dead at an address in Clacton last night following a cardiac arrest.

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer and an air ambulance were all deployed to Alton Park Road just before 9pm.

The emergency services had received reports of a person suffering a cardiac arrest.

Once at address of the incident, paramedics attempted to save the patient but unfortunately the person died at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.59pm yesterday with reports of a cardiac arrest in Alton Park Road, Clacton.

“We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite our best efforts, one person died at the scene.”