A SPOOKY experience in Clacton which raises money for charity every year is inviting horror lovers to brave its jumpy walkthrough as Halloween creeps ever closer.

Haunted House Clacton was started back in 2016 by prop builder Steve Forward and last year generated £500 for the Colchester Stroke Unit.

The frightening attraction, in St Osyth Road, uses large animated props such as petrifying spiders, nightmare-inducing nuns and traumatic clowns to terrify those who dare to enter.

On the night of Halloween itself, the haunt will also feature live actors who will be dedicated unforgivingly scaring and targeting its guests, making for a truly immersive experience.

Haunted House Clacton will be open until November 3 from 6pm to10pm.