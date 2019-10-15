ANOTHER expression of interest to run a community library has been withdrawn.

In July revised plans for the future of Essex’s libraries were given the green light.

Under the proposals, the council has promised no libraries will close in the next five years.

The council will now will look to set up community-run libraries, which will be given a grant of £18,000 split across three years.

Campaigners fighting to save libraries are urging community groups to withdraw offers to run the service, saying sacking library staff and having libraries run by volunteers is not sustainable.

Brightlingsea is the latest library to have an expression of interest withdrawn.

Matt Cooke of the Brightlingsea arm of Save Our Libraries Essex, said: “With the support of town councillors we championed the library remaining controlled and run by Essex County Council, and discovered initially there were two expressions of interest.

“One was withdrawn prior to the county council u-turn, but the community centre expression remained on the table with all the best intentions.

“We wrote to the management team at Brightlingsea Community Association to ask it to consider its position and withdraw.”

They received an email from the manager of Brightlingsea Community Association saying the expression has been formally withdrawn.