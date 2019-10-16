SOCIAL prescribing is being rolled out across every doctors' surgery in Tendring, in a bid to improve patients' overall wellbeing.

Social prescribing includes signposting people to services that complement healthcare and improve their overall wellbeing, such as community groups or other services that provide practical or emotional support.

With new funding from the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVS) will be extending the scheme to cover every GP surgery in the district and recruitment for new social prescribing colleagues will be underway soon.

The roles will support the staff already in post who work out of the majority of GP surgeries in Clacton, and with additional funding from Essex County Council, in community settings such as lunch clubs and local cafes.

CVS Tendring offers the Live Well Link Well free and confidential social prescribing service that provides practical or emotional support via a team of link workers.

Their aim is to help people make positive changes to their personal wellbeing, identify and link people with appropriate support in the community, and assist people with developing personal goals.

Support available includes advice on topics such as weight management and money worries.

Pam Green, chief operating officer at North East Essex CCG said: “We’re delighted to roll out social prescribing across additional locations in our area. Social prescribing is part of one of the ten high impact actions, aimed at increasing capacity in general practice as part of the national GP Forward View.

“Social prescribing is vital to help our communities to access important information to improve their health and to feel socially included. Partnership work with the voluntary sector to support the health and wellbeing of our population is the way forward for primary care.”

Sharon Alexander, chief officer at CVS Tendring said: “CVS Tendring has been part of the local community for more than 40 years and we have a vast knowledge of local services and the support available.

"Our friendly social prescribing team will work with people who want to improve their health or wellbeing and help them to access appropriate support within the local community.”