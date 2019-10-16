THE leader of Essex County Council has pledged to plant 375,000 trees across Essex to reduce carbon levels.

David Finch announced the Essex Climate Change Action Plan and the creation of an independent cross-party commission on climate change.

The Climate Change Commission will meet later this year and will be made up of members and experts in the field.

The commission will have an initial budget of £250,000 to fund and support environmental initiatives that look to reduce CO2, reduce waste, promote sustainable transport and work to combat climate change.

Mr Finch also announced the Essex Forest Initiative – a £1million tree project which will include planting 375,000 trees across the county over the next five years, which will capture 60,000 tonnes of carbon.

He said: “The time has come to actively demonstrate our commitment to climate change.”

The council said it is also reducing energy consumption by installing solar panels, using LED bulbs, and investing in bus transport.

Cabinet Member Simon Walsh will now be the Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change Action and will work as part of the Essex Climate Change Commission.

He will aim to change how residents travel, ensuring walking, cycling and public transport is prioritised.

He will also support the ‘greening’ of town centres.

Simon Walsh said: “Tackling climate change is everyone’s responsibility and we must play our part in tackling the biggest threat of the modern day.

“The creation of the Climate Change Commission shows our commitment to reducing emissions, energy usage and waste across Essex.

“The hard work starts now, but by working with employees, partners, businesses, residents and communities, we will build a greener future for the county.”