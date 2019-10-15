YOUNG footballers have scored a grant for new training equipment from UK Power Networks.

The power company has given Frinton and Walton Youth FC under-13s girls’ team a much-needed £250 grant as part of its Team Sport Award scheme.

Employee Richard Procter, a project manager in Colchester, whose daughter Lauren plays for the team, applied for the award to enable the squad to buy new training equipment including pop-up goals, footballs and cones.

Richard said: “The Frinton and Walton club was established in 1978 and the girls’ section is growing fast now with my daughter’s team now playing in the Essex County Girls’ League, North Division.

“They won their first games of the new campaign 10-1 and 6-1 so it’s been a great start.

“Each team within the club receives some central funding, but then has to look for sponsorship and extra money themselves.

“We have some fantastic kit sponsors but this award has allowed us to purchase other essentials.

“This is the second year my company has supported the team with this award after last year’s money was used to buy hooded training tops for the players and it’s fantastic to have this continued support.”