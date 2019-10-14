CUTE fluffy coats, excitable grins and happy wagging tails were all on display in abundance during a dog competition in Walton last weekend.

A variety of beautiful breeds and perfect looking pooches, including labradoodles and pugs, confidently pranced around the Naze Centre for the Essex Wildlife Trust’s Fun Dog Show.

Besotted dog owners and their adorable pups all competed for a coveted rosette in seven different categories, including Handsomest Dog, Best Puppy and Best Junior Handler.

Tendring Council chairman Dan Land and Stephanie Pina from the Tendring Dog Grooming Academy were tasked with making the hard decision of choosing the winners.

Entry into each category cost £2, which will now go towards continued conservation efforts by the Essex Wildlife Trust.

A spokesman for the Essex Wildlife Trust said: “The day went really well. We had to adjust the event due to the weather, but six out of the seven categories were full.

“As you can see some very happy winners and Tendring Council chairman Daniel Land and Stephanie Pina of Tendring Dog Grooming Academy did a fantastic job at judging the show.”