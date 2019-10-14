AN in-home care company dedicated to providing life-changing assistance to elderly people in Clacton, Frinton and Walton has received a coveted stamp of approval thanks to its employees.

Home Instead Senior Care has been honoured with a 5 Star Employer Award from WorkBuzz, following a series of surveys designed to gauge the quality of employment.

The questionnaires were filled-out by staff members and caregivers at Home Instead who each provided feedback on what they liked and disliked about their job and the company.

Overall the general consensus from employees was extremely positive and the company has now been presented with a 5 Star Employer Award as a result.

Jean Allen, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, said, “We are incredibly proud to have achieved a 5 Star Employer Award.

“It means so much because it was awarded as a result of feedback from our employees.

“Person centred home care is our business and this acknowledgement proves that it works, not only for our clients, but for our caregivers and the team in the office too.”