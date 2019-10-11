AN inspiring young fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after raffling off prizes donated by local businesses and hosting a cake sale.

Amelia Hawkins, 8, from Clacton, has raised £555 for Pancreatic Cancer UK after setting up charity stalls, selling off tasty sponges and holding a raffle in her back-garden.

The products and vouchers up for the grabs in the raffle were gifted to the junior campaigner’s cause by companies like Century Cinema, Clacton Pier and the Princes Theatre.

The impressive amount of funds was topped up through a cake sale and lucky dip, as well as light-hearted, brain-testing challenges such as ‘Guess The Name of The Bear.’

Keen dancer Amelia even performed some exciting and self-choreographed moves for family members throughout the event.

Last year, amazing Amelia managed to raise more than £200 for the important cancer charity after organising a family fun day.

It was held in memory of her “grumpy grandad” Dave Hawkins, who sadly passed away as a result of the pancreatic cancer and helped raise awareness of the terrible disease.

Amelia’s mother Rachel McKean said: “I can't tell you how proud I am of Amelia's kind caring nature and her fundraising achievements so far.

“Amelia would like to thank the businesses and all the wonderful friends and family that supported this worthy cause and enabled Amelia to raise such as a fabulous amount of money.

“Needless to say, Amelia has already started to plan for next year’s event where I have no doubt she will beat this year’s total.”