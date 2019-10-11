STRUGGLING schools and colleges in Frinton, Walton and Kirby have seen funding per pupil fall by millions of pounds over the past four years, it has been revealed.

The School Cuts campaign, which is backed by the National Education Union, claims that between 2015 and 2019 per pupil funding has reduced at Tendring Technology College, Frinton Primary School, Hamford Primary Academy, Walton Primary School and Kirby Primary Academy by a total of more than £2 million.

Tendring Technology College fared the worst, with the total falling by £1.4 million, which could have been used to purchase supplies, employ more teachers or fund school trips for its pupils.

Each of the college’s 1,803 pupils should have received an additional £236 of funding, the campaign claimed.

The budgets of the area’s primary schools were not as badly affected as the college, but they still found themselves more than £166,000 below target.

This means that each student at Frinton Primary School, Hamford Primary Academy, Walton Primary School and Kirby Primary Academy received £200 less.

Frinton councillor and Frinton Primary School governor Terry Allen lambasted cuts to funding.

Mr Allen said: “Cuts to funding in schools are shocking.

“These kids are the future and we can’t scrimp on their education.

“Schools like Tendring Technology College cannot afford to lose in excess of £1 million over a few years.

“It’s a big school with lots of pupils and it is well liked.

“It has dedicated staff and the thought of them losing that kind of money is incredible – but it still turns out the good results and that is in spite of government funding.

“If we are going to be a success after Brexit then it is the children who are going to produce that success and we must give them all the tools they need.”

The campaign group claims the cuts are mirrored across Essex, with 470 of the county’s 514 schools missing out on a whopping £134.4 million.

In addition to the dwindling funds affecting schools in Frinton, Walton and Kirby, the size of classes also continues to

grow.

Nick Turner, Conservative councillor for the Frinton Ward, is not shocked by the cuts, but believes a lack of funding should not be used to excuse poor educational performance.

Mr Turner said: “I am not surprised, it is appalling.

“But I do not accept that

cuts to funding results in children not being able to read or write - children in developing countries can read and write just fine.”

“It is the actual processes that really need to be looked at.”

Tendring Technology College had not responded at the time of going to press.