AN angry business owner is hoping justice will be served on two thieves who “refunded” £13,000 on to their own bank cards.

Jason Smedley, along with his wife, Georgie, runs the Royal Hotel, All That Jazz Beauty Bar and the My Big Fat Greek Taverna restaurant in Marine Parade East, Clacton.

During the early hours of October 1 the pair’s hotel was targeted by two men.

At about 3.30am, the pair calmly walked into the hotel before approaching the reception area.

The suspects were then captured on CCTV cameras appearing to use the company’s card machine to load their cards with reverse payments which Mr Smedley says totalled £13,000.

The hotel has a 24-hour reception but at the time of the incident the member of staff responsible for manning the front desk was in the bathroom because they were feeling unwell.

Mr Smedley, who also says he had £7,000 stolen from a safe last month, discovered the incident had occurred when he watched back security footage later in the day.

He said: “My initial reaction to seeing the footage is not printable but they are scumbags and it just sums up today’s society.

“We are a hotel, so we are always open, and we do usually have a receptionist, but at the time they felt unwell so they were in the bathroom.

“They refunded £13,000 worth of money back on to their own cards before leaving.”

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood was shocked to hear such a theft could be committed using a card machine and he highlighted the repercussions incidents like this can have on a local business.

Mr Honeywood said: “I was surprised to hear about this crime, which, of course, would have a negative impact on any business.

“But hopefully the police will be able to act swiftly, as well as the banks, and aid in catching the wrongdoers.

“I would advise all shopkeepers and businesses to be careful and to keep the terminals off the counters.”

Mr Smedley says he has reported the incident to Essex Police, who have asked anyone with information to call 101.