A POPULAR musician, whose decorated career has spanned nearly five decades, will perform a show overflowing with nostalgic hits and new releases.

Veteran soloist Gilbert O’Sullivan, born Raymond Edward O’Sullivan, is stopping off at the Westcliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, on Friday evening as part of his extensive 16-date tour.

The Irish singer, who grew up on a musical diet of The Beatles and Bob Dylan, will revisit some of his most well-known songs from his back catalogue.

Career-defining tracks such as debut release Nothing Rhymed, 1972’s fame-sealing ballad Alone Again (Naturally), and top ten hit Why Oh Why Oh Why will pleasantly escort fans on a reminiscent trip down memory lane.

The award-winning singer’s more modern tracks, taken from his self-titled 19th studio album which was released last year, will also find a place in what is sure to be an extensive setlist.

Gilbert O’Sullivan’s music industry residency kick-started after he submitted a demo tape to the same talent bigwig responsible for launching the likes of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Following the release of the US chart-topping Alone Again (Naturally), which remained in the number one spot for six weeks and garnered three Grammy nominations, Gilbert enjoyed a trio of numbers ones in the United Kingdom.

Sold-out concerts, lengthy stints on the road and consistent chart success became the norm for Gilbert and at the 18th Ivor Novello Awards, he was recognised as being the Songwriter of the Year.

These days the unique sounding and looking superstar, with his face-surrounding fizzy black hair, continues to relish in the unpredictable joys and creative sparks that music can sometimes throw up.

Gilbert O’Sullivan will take to the Westcliff Theatre stage tomorrow night shortly after doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £29 and can be purchased by either calling the theatre box office on 01255 433344 or book online by visiting westcliffclacton.co.uk.