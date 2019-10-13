IT may be hard to believe but is now more than three decades since the country was rocked by a huge storm which left us waking up to a scene of devastation.

This week marks the 32nd anniversary of the event which caused millions pounds worth of damage when it arrived overnight in the early hours of October 16 1987.

Whilst not technically classed as a hurricane many still believe it hit speeds similar to them, knocking down and ripping up trees and squashing properties.

Caravans were swept into the sea and the last remaining Elm trees not ravage by Dutch Elm disease were among those lost.

These archive images are a reminder of its power.