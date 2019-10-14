A SINGER songwriter is hoping to win a chance to produce a record in one of the country’s best studios after reaching the regional final of a singing competition.

Former Walton schoolgirl Anne-Marie Charles performs under the name Annie Charlie, is one of just a handful of artists to make the Essex final of the Open Mic UK competition.

The competition attracts thousands of applicants each year, with the winner set to be crowned after the grand final at London’s iconic O2.

Anne-Marie, 23, who went to Hamford Primary School and Tendring Technology College, said: “It is huge I have got this far. All the judges in the competition are established in the music industry.

“At the regional final I have to sing a song of my choice in front of the biggest audience I have performed in front of in my life.

“There will be record labels there and the opportunity is huge.”