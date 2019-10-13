Health provider Anglian Community Enterprise is quite rightly still getting a lot of criticism.

It is a shame as the regular surgery staff, especially the nurses, are excellent.

In January last year when Anglian Community Enterprise won the contract to run the GP practises it boasted in its official announcement that it is a multi-award winning organisation with 1,100 staff and a £56 million annual turnover.

So why is it so useless? It admits the best way for patients to communicate is to go into the surgeries.

This is because it is near impossible to get an answer on the telephone, and they appear to have a policy of not responding to email.

The Frinton surgery is already much improved since Anglian Community Enterprise was fired.

Many would say, Anglian Community Enterprise has failed us all. If you care, please go.

Rod Williams

Laxton Grove, Great Holland