LIVE jazz will swing back into town with a special, one-off concert by an award-winning singer.

Zoe Gilby, who has been nominated as best female singer at the prestigious Parliamentary Jazz Awards, has performed in Harwich before, at a sold-out, intimate event at last year’s Harwich Festival.

She will be performing songs from artists such as Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Pink Floyd, John Martyn and many others in her own original style.

Her highly-original vocal stylings deliver distinctive and compelling compositions from her CDs Now That I am Real, Looking Glass and Twelve Stories.

She also draws inspiration from the Great American Songbook with classic numbers by Duke Ellington, Sheila Jordan and Thelonius Monk, all the way to Tom Waits.

The Sailing Club show, in which she will be accompanied by bassist Andy Champion and guitarist Mark Williams, has been organised by the Electric Palace as part of its programme to continue presenting live music while the cinema renovations continue.

Zoe is a familiar face on the UK and international jazz club and festival scene, but legendary British saxophonist Courtney Pine said she deserves much wider recognition and a major record deal.

Jazz UK magazine describes her as an “exuberant singer, whose lively personality comes through on every song”.

The Electric Palace’s Simon Ashley said: “This will be another great intimate performance and space will be limited, so we are advising everyone to book early and take their seats early.”

The acclaimed jazz singer, Zoe Gilby, comes to the Harwich Town Sailing Club, in Angelgate, Harwich, on Thursday, October 24, from 7.30pm.

Advanced tickets cost £8 and are available from electricpalace.com.

Tickets on the night will be £10.