WORKS on a £3.9 million scheme to stabilise Holland-on-Sea’s crumbling cliffs have been completed.

The Tendring Council scheme, which has been carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering, has involved stabilising a 500 metre section of the coastal slope using a specialist drainage system.

It is aimed at providing protection to homes and businesses along the coastline for decades to come.

A new accessible ramp was also introduced, improving access from the top of the cliff down to the seafront and the beaches which were created as part of a £35 million coastal defence scheme to protect the seafront from coastal erosion.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “This scheme was vital to protect homes and businesses along Holland-on-Sea for decades to come, preventing the decline and collapse of the cliffs. But it also gave the opportunity to improve access to our new beaches."