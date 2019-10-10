Monday evening saw the opening of the 2019 season of the Clacton Arts and Literary Society. Members and guests welcomed back to the Princes Theatre the Welsh Bass Baritone Anthony Stuart Lloyd.

Anthony, a giant of a man with a voice to match, together with five musicians took the audience on a musical journey featuring the life and music of Howard Keel, celebrating the centenary of his birth. Starting in the 1940s, the hey day of musical theatre with songs from Oklahoma and Carousel to the 80s with music from TVs Dallas.

Anthony showed his versatility performing The Beatles’ Yesterday and Lionel Richie’s Hello followed by Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific and many other popular songs from hit shows.

A reprise of Oklahoma ended what was a wonderful evening of musical entertainment.