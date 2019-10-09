AN elderly woman had to be treated at the scene of a collision in Clacton this morning before being taken to hospital.

Emergency services including ambulance crews and police officers rushed to Station Road just before 11am today following reports of a collision.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian in her 80s and an orange Ford EcoSport had been involved in an incident.

Paramedics immediately treated the female patient, who had suffered injuries believed to not be serious, before taking her to Colchester Hospital.

Once at the hospital the elderly woman underwent further assessment and treatment.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Station Road in Clacton shortly before 11am today to reports of a collision.

"We sent an ambulance and crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care."

Essex Police say that no arrests have been made and the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is helping officers with an investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Station Road, Clacton, shortly before 11am on Wednesday 9 October.

“A pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, and an orange Ford EcoSport were involved in the incident.

“The woman suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“No arrests have been made and the driver of the Ford, a woman in her 20s, is assisting us with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 356 of 9 October.”