ESSEX is the 'deadliest' county for drivers in the east of England, it has been revealed.

Analysis by car specialist AMT of newly-released government data reveals the safest and most dangerous areas in England for casualties and deaths on the roads.

It shows Essex, Hertfordshire and Norfolk are the worst areas for traffic incidents in the east of England, with 8,698 casualties and 100 fatalities reported between them over the past year.

Essex reported the most fatalities with 46.

The East of England was the fourth most dangerous region for drivers overall last year, having reported 16,121 casualties and 170 fatalities in 2018.

Car casualties in the region are predicted to decline in 2020 by 5.6 per cent, dropping from 16,121 in 2018 to 15,218 in 2020.

Fatalities are also expected to drop from 170 to 157 by 2020.

Kent, Surrey and Lancashire at the worst counties in England overall, with 13,296 casualties and 120 fatalities reported in 2018.

Using new data from the Department for Transport, the analysis reveals despite car occupants accounting for the most road deaths in 2018, motorbikes remain the riskiest transport, with 16,818 casualties and 354 fatalities reported - a slight increase from 349 last year.

Meanwhile 777 car occupants and 456 pedestrians were killed in 2018.

Child pedestrians aged 15 and below are the most vulnerable in crashes, with the number of fatalities reported over the last year showing a 27 per cent increase compared to 2017.

There were 1,276 serious injuries caused to child pedestrians reported in 2018 - equating to more than three per day.