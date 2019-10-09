SOMEONE has woken up today as Britain's richest EVER lottery winner. It could be you...if you played EuroMillions of course.

It's been confirmed a UK ticket-holder has won the full £170m EuroMillions jackpot.

Last night National Lottery operator Camelot confirmed the £170,221,000.00 jackpot was won by a single ticket-holder, here in the UK.

The ticket-holder's identity has not been revealed.

The winning numbers picked were 7, 10, 15, 44 and 49, with 3 and 12 selected for the Lucky star numbers.

Should the winner be an individual, rather than a syndicate of any kind, their new found fortune would immediately earn them a place on the Sunday Times' Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

According to the paper's 2019 rankings, the winner's wealth would now eclipse singers Sir Tom Jones and Calvin Harris - who are both worth £165m - and Ed Sheeran, who is worth £160m.

Previously Colin and Chris Weir were Britain's richest lottery winners when they claimed £161m in 2011.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's enormous £170m EuroMillions jackpot.

"They are now the UK's biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible."

The EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over 22 consecutive times since July 19, first reaching the maximum prize fund of £170m (€190m) on September 24.

Under jackpot cap rules, the top prize can roll over four consecutive times once the cap has been reached, before it must be won in the fifth and final draw, which happened yesterday.

If no one had won the jackpot by matching five numbers plus two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot would have rolled down to the next highest tier, most likely where five numbers and one Lucky star are matched.

It is the first time that a jackpot has gone the full five draws at its cap and only the second time that a Must Be Won draw has ever been held; the first was on November 17, 2006.

Tickets for EuroMillions are sold in nine countries - the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland - with ticket-holders in all those countries trying to win a share of the same jackpot each week.