A CYCLIST has died at the scene following a crash with a lorry near a school in Clacton.

The fatal collision happened shortly after 8.45am today in London Road near the Whitehall Academy.

An eyewitness said he saw a cyclist with a "sheet covering her" and an "ambulance van was on the scene".

Essex Police are at the scene of the fatal road accident and the road between the roundabout at St Johns Road and Wellesley Road is currently closed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the A133 London Road, #Clacton.

"A cyclist and a lorry were reported to have been involved in a collision shortly after 8.45am today, Tuesday 8 October.

"The female cyclist sadly died at the scene.

"The road is closed near the Esso garage and the fire station.

"Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk"

Essex Travel News has also advised drivers of the road block.

Writing on Twitter Essex Travel News said: “Clacton – A133 London Road – blocked by an accident outside the Whitehall Academy.

“Road is now CLOSED between the roundabout at St Johns Road and Wellesley Road.”

"Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk."

Stay with us for updates.