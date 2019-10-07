RESIDENTS in Essex are being offered the chance to learn CPR.

St John Ambulance will be teaching life-saving skills to the public as part of the 2019 Restart A Heart campaign.

While Restart A Heart Day is on October 16, St John Ambulance’s first aiders and younger volunteers will be arranging demonstrations throughout the month.

In Essex, volunteers will be providing demonstrations as follows:

- October 12 at 3pm, 6 Brunel Road, Gorse Land Industrial Estate, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 4LU

- October 13 at 11am, Silversprings Care Home, Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington CO7 8JG

- October 13 from 10am-12pm, St John Ambulance, Sandon Road, Basildon SS14 1TH

- October October 14 from 8pm-9pm, St John Ambulance, 74 Queens Road, Southend-on-Sea SS1 1PZ

- October 16 from 10am-4pm, University of Essex, Wivenhoe Park, Colchester CO4 3SQ

- October 17 from 10am-12pm, Foakes Hall, 47 Stortford Road, Great Dunmow CM6 1DG

These sessions, which last an hour, are free to attend and will include practical information on how to deliver Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and deliver shocks to the heart with a defibrillator.

Less than one in ten people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital and St John Ambulance and its Restart A Heart partners want to change that.

Chances of survival double when someone gives immediate CPR.

To find out more about the campaign online and see a full list of demos visit www.sja.org.uk/restartaheart.