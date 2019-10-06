CUSTOMERS left high and dry by the collapse of airport shuttle service, the Gatwick Flyer, face a long wait to get their money back - if they ever do.

This will give some hope though to upset and angry customers who learnt of the firm's demise, via email, last week.

The company, formed in the 1987, ceased trading last Wednesday after directors took the decision to wind up the business, resulting in all 33 members of staff being made redundant.

A spokesman for liquation firm FRP Advisory, acting on the firm's behalf, said: "The decision followed a period of extremely challenging trading conditions which resulted in unsustainable cashflow difficulties.

"Efforts to find a buyer for the company were unsuccessful and the directors instructed specialist business advisory firm FRP Advisory LLP to assist with the formal process of placing the company into liquidation."

This is expected to be confirmed on October 16.

The spokesman added: "The directors appreciate that this news will be distressing for any customers with outstanding bookings and have looked to contact all customers where possible.

"Any customers with outstanding bookings are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and to contact their credit or debit provider in the first instance."

Customers with further queries should email GatwickFlyer@frpadvisory.com with their full name, address, amount owed and you will be contacted by post as soon as possible.

The directors will be working with the Redundancy Payments Service to provide support for former employees.