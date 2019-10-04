Police have enforced a Section 60 following reports of stabbings.

It was reported that on Wednesday 2 October, a woman in her 40s was approached by three men at an address on Edith Road and stabbed with a knife.

Thursday 3 October, it was reported that between 6.30pm and 7.30pm a man, aged in his 40s, was approached whilst in a van on Wellesley Road and stabbed multiple times.

He was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 Authority allows Constables in uniform to stop and search anyone.

The stop and searches will be carried out in Clacton town centre from 6pm Friday, 4 October until 6pm on Saturday, 5 October.

Clacton Local Policing Inspector, Martin Richards, said: "We are treating both stabbings as targeted assaults within pre-existing criminal groups and are doing everything in our power stop this from happening again.

"The Section 60 allows officers to not only search for dangerous instruments and offensive weapons, but also acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking about carrying a weapon, such as a knife.”

Inspector Richards added: "Detectives continue to investigate both these stabbings and are still appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information to come forward.

"Please call the team at Clacton CID on 101 or alternatively information can been given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers."