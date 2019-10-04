A MAN was stabbed while sitting in his van during a violent "targeted" attack by two men in Jaywick.

The 46-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in his chest and his arm during the assault, which happened between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday.

It is not thought that his injuries are life threatening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Jaywick.

"A 46-year-old man was sitting in a van in Tamarisk Way when two men approached him.

"He was assaulted and suffered stab wounds to his chest and arm. His injuries were not life threatening.

"The suspects drove off in a dark coloured Mini Cooper. They had their faces covered.

"We believe this was a targeted incident and enquiries are ongoing."

One of the men was described as white, about 6ft tall, and aged in his early 20s.

The other was described as black, about 5ft 10ins tall, and aged in his early 20s.

Witnesses are asked to call Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.