ANGRY and out-of-pocket customers have spoken out as it was confirmed the Gatwick Flyer had stopped trading with immediate effect.

The firm's website has now shut down, advising those who had booked up to now "seek alternative transport".

GATWICK FLYER GOES BUST AFTER 32 YEARS OF TRADING

One fed-up traveller Julie Swansted, 29, was due back from Gibraltar tomorrow. She received an email this morning saying her pick-up was now cancelled.

She said: "It was a bit of a shock.

"I was picked up yesterday from Grays and travelled to Gatwick. The driver was lovely, told me he was going to Florida next week - I hope he still gets there!

"It’s always sad to hear when a company goes under, particularly when they are so tried, reliable, tested and trusted.

"I’m not quite sure what I’ll do when I get back to Gatwick tomorrow now, hopefully one of my friends to come and pick me up."

Another woman, from Southend, who asked not to be named, whose mum was being picked up early tomorrow to go to Gatwick, added: "I'm not sure what she is going to do now. It's so sudden. I can't take her unfortunately and a cab will cost a small fortune. But that's probably what she'll have to do. That fare on top of the Flyer fare. It's not fair. "

On the Gatwick Flyer website it simply says: "We regret that Gatwick Flyer has now ceased to trade.

"If you already have a booking with Gatwick Flyer you are advised to seek alternative transport for your journey."

The administrator in this matter is FRP Advisory who can be contacted at rebecca.mileham@frpadvisory.com or 01277 503333.