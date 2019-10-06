These are the faces of 11 people who have been sent to jail in the last month.

A county line drug dealing gang from Tottenham, who admitted selling crack cocaine and cannabis on the streets of Basildon, were jailed for a collective total of nearly 20 years.

The gang, known as the “Honey Pot Boys”, were arrested by officers from the South Operation Raptor team in October 2016.

The five men, including two identified as ring leaders, were all caught on the same day after one was spotted carrying out an alleged sale.

All five were arrested and charged and pleaded guilty to various offences at Basildon Crown Court where they were sentenced.

Darren Marable, who ran the Honey Pot line, was jailed for seven years and four months after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Silik Watt of Park View, Tottenham, who also controlled the Honey Pot line, was jailed for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

John Hammond, who was used as a drugs runner by the gang, was jailed for five years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing a Class B drug.

Anthony Mead, who acted as a driver for the gang, was jailed for two years eight months after admitting two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and possessing a knife.

Michael Hammond, who acted as a runner for the gang, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, and possessing a Class B drug.

He was given a deferred sentence for six months on condition he remains clean of drugs.

Josh Kent-Smith was one third of an armed trio who were jailed for their parts in multiple attacks in Basildon.

One incident, which took place at around 10.55pm on December 12 2018, saw Joshua Celikten and Kent-Smith pull up beside two innocent people in a silver Mercedes on London Road.

Celikten threatened them with a knife before taking an iPhone and a bag from one of the victims.

Celikten and Kent-Smith then got back into the car and made-off towards the Five Bells roundabout.

Six days later, a woman in her 30s received a knock on her door shortly after 9pm. When she opened the door she was faced with Celikten, who had part of his face covered, who put a knife against her stomach.

He was followed into the address by Kent-Smith, who was wearing a balaclava.

Steven Thomas of Czarina Rise, Laindon, was already a registered sex offender when he targeted his latest victim in 2016.

The 51-year-old carried out horrific attacks on the child, who was 14 when it began, starting with sexual assault moving onto rape.

At a sentencing hearing at Basildon Crown Court today, the court heard how Thomas promised rewards of DVDs, computer games, money and chocolate to coerce his victim into sex.

Thomas was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration, one count of taking indecent images of a child and one count of failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements.

He was jailed for 14-and-a-half years.

28-year-old Rangarirai Gwatidzo, who was caught with £3,000 worth of Class A drugs, was jailed for five years.

During his apprehension, in Ravensfield, Basildon, he bit a police officer.

He admitted a number of offences at Basildon Crown Court and was jailed for five years.

...

LEIGH teenager Harrison Woods hid a gun and bullets in a children’s playground after a man was murdered.

He was one of three teenagers who hid a loaded revolver and sawn-off shotgun after the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford on August 5, 2017.

The guns hidden at the park were not directly linked to the death.

However, they had been hidden on behalf of Saul Stanley, who was present at the shooting and convicted of firearms offences relating to the guns recovered.

Woods, of Darlinghurst Grove, Leigh, was jailed for 19 months at Chelmsford Crown Court after admitting two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of prohibited ammunition, and perverting the course of justice.

...

Maria Khan, 37, of Shannon Close, Leigh, was handed six years and four months in jail after admitting conspiracy to commit arson with intent.

A woman was about to go out and was sitting in her hallway when she heard noise coming from outside her front door in Woodcutters Avenue at about 9.25pm on Friday September 7, 2018.

They were then disturbed and a cloth covered in white spirit was left at the scene.

Khan was arrested later than evening and was charged.

...

Ashley Harrison and Ethan Ellis were involved in a number of robberies across Southend earlier this year, during which they made threats of violence against their victims.

Harrison, 19, of London Road, Westcliff, received six years for three robberies and one attempted robbery and received concurrent sentences for three further robberies, fraud, conspiracy to steal and another attempted robbery.

Ellis, 19, of York Road, Southend, was handed five years for three robberies and an attempted robbery and received concurrent sentences for another two attempted robberies, possession of an identity document, theft and conspiracy to steal.