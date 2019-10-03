A WOMAN was stabbed in the leg during a vicious attack by three men close to Clacton seafront.

Emergency services, including police and the ambulance service, were called to Edith Road at about 8.30pm last night.

The victim, who is aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment, although it is not believed that she is in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information after a woman suffered stab wounds to her leg.

"We were called by the ambulance service at around 8.30pm with reports that the woman had been taken to hospital for her injury.

"Her injuries are not believed to be life-changing or threatening.

"We are now investigating reports she was attacked in Edith Road by three men who fled the scene."

The first man has been described as being white, aged in his 30s, 5ft 9ins tall and of a thin build. He was wearing a brown jacket and a brown baseball cap.

The second man has been described as being of mixed heritage, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing a scarf around his head, a blue jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

The third man has been described as being white, 6ft tall, of a slim build and aged in his 20s. He wore a scarf around his head, a black baseball cap, a beige tracksuit top and grey jogging bottoms.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 8.28pm on Wednesday with reports of a person with a stab wound.

"We sent one ambulance and an ambulance officer.

"One woman was taken to hospital for further care."

Clacton councillor Paul Honeywood: "I'm concerned to year about another horrific attack on the streets in Clacton.

“We have got an increased police presence in the town centre and hopefully this means the wrongdoers responsible for this vicious act will be caught quickly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101, quoting incident 1211 of 02/10, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.