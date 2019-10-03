A STAGGERING stash of cannabis plants and equipment is in the process of being seized by police after two spooked suspects suspiciously fled farm.

Just under 500 cannabis pots were discovered by Essex Police on Wednesday afternoon following a search of an address in Plough Road, Great Bentley.

Equipment which is often used to grow hordes of cannabis is also currently being recovered by the force.

Officers unearthed the hefty haul of illegal plants after being alerted by a worried contractor.

He had knocked at the property at about 1pm before witnessing two people running away from the address.

The pair of suspects, whose identities haven’t been revealed, remain at large and Essex Police are now urging anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We attended an address in Plough Road after receiving a call from a concerned contractor who had knocked at the address at around 1pm.

“The man reported that two people were seen running from address and they continue to remain outstanding.”

“We are in the process of seizing the plants and equipment associated with growing cannabis.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Tendring Community Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 508 of 02/10 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”