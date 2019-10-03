POLICE have asked drug drivers to consider whether getting high and getting behind the wheel is worth the consequences after another 129 people were arrested on suspicion of the offence last month.

Across Essex there were also 99 drink driving arrests and 28 arrests for failing to provide a specimen.

It’s the eighth time in the last 12 months that the number of drug driving arrests has outstripped the number of drink driving arrests.

Temporary Chief Insp Sharn Taylor, Head of Roads Policing, said: “We’ve now seen more than 1,300 people arrested for drug driving so far this year and while that may appear concerning, it reflects the fact we’re better equipped than ever to identify drug drivers.

“More than 600 officers across the force trained to use our drug wipes meaning if you’re behind the wheel with cocaine or cannabis in your system, you’re more likely than ever to be stopped and caught.

“Drugs can significantly impact your ability behind the wheel – they can reduce your reaction time and impair your co-ordination and judgement – and the consequences can be fatal.

“Even if you consumed drugs the day before getting in your car, they’ll still be in your system so if you’re tested you could still give a positive test and be arrested.

“If you’re convicted of drug driving you’ll lose your licence and that could mean you lose your job, your home, and even your family.

“Is the high worth that low?

“My officers will continue to proactively tackle the issue. It’s just another way we’re protecting Essex and keeping you safe on the roads.”