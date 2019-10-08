GPs will now be able to offer more mental health advice under a new contract.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has awarded a contract for Primary Enhanced Services to GP Primary Choice (GPPC).

The new contract with GPPC will began on Tuesday for four years, with the option to extend for a further three years.

The services under this new contract, to be delivered by GPs and other practice staff, include blood tests, long-acting injections, depot injections for some antipsychotic drugs, minor injury treatment, wound care after an operation, drug monitoring, treatment for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms, and anticoagulation monitoring.

They will also offer a new service in primary care, providing health checks for people with severe mental illness.